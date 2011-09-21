Daniel Sellers

Brush Battle Mixed Media q

Daniel Sellers
Daniel Sellers
Brush Battle Mixed Media q ink brush acrylic texture
Not exactly an ink q, but ink texture for backdrop with a hand brushed acrylic 'q'

Rebound of
Brush Battle - Round 6: Q
By Preston A Brigham
Posted on Sep 21, 2011
