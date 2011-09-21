Joel Glovier

CURE booth @ Uprise Fest

Joel Glovier
Joel Glovier
  • Save
CURE booth @ Uprise Fest cure.org booth design spatial design
Download color palette

Just last weekend we used the finished booth at Uprise Festival in Shippensburg, PA. There were more than 10,000 people there, and we got to meet a crapton of them. The booth worked out very well again (the first time was a few weeks ago at Purple Door fest).

It was a lot of fun to step away from the computer for a few weeks to design and build something tangible, and then get to use it!

C5c1d54ea8953869f20d4217aeb25a95
Rebound of
CURE event booth sign
By Joel Glovier
View all tags
Posted on Sep 21, 2011
Joel Glovier
Joel Glovier

More by Joel Glovier

View profile
    • Like