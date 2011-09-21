Eric Grossnickle

Beta spots are now open for Feeds, a Mac menu bar app for tracking activity on web services like Dribbble, Basecamp, and more — head over to feedsapp.com to sign up! The app will be distributed via the Mac App Store during the beta period and we'll be sending out more promo codes shortly.

Brought to you by myself and Nick Farina.

Posted on Sep 21, 2011
