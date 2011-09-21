Tomislav Glavaš

1983 - Retro eastern Europe

1983 - Retro eastern Europe retro eastern europe
This is the thing I see when I think back to the year I was born.

Socialist-yugoslav arhcitecture, old German, Russian and Yugoslav cars.. Just bad hairstyles missing. :D

The 1983 is styled in the style of the old national iconography. Pure retro ftw. :)

P.S. This is actualy an old postcard from my hometown from that time.

Posted on Sep 21, 2011
