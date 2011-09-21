Mario Zucca

2014

Mario Zucca
Mario Zucca
  • Save
2014 mario zucca illustration editorial 2014 medicare medicaid medical medicine hospital healthcare expansion building construction american medical news medical center
Download color palette

A recent editorial assignment I did for the American Medical News about the upcoming expansion of Medicare in 2014.

Mario Zucca
Mario Zucca

More by Mario Zucca

View profile
    • Like