Joshua Bullock

Toodles 5: Be

Joshua Bullock
Joshua Bullock
Hire Me
  • Save
Toodles 5: Be wip sketch drawing doodle toodles lettering
Download color palette

Working on some new lettering for and upcoming Feisty project. Sadly I'm a day belated posting this as a Toodle (Tuesday doodle), but was ready yesterday so figured I'd extend myself a grace period. :P

View all tags
Posted on Sep 21, 2011
Joshua Bullock
Joshua Bullock
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Joshua Bullock

View profile
    • Like