Dave Finger

Sensor System Package Design

Dave Finger
Dave Finger
Hire Me
  • Save
Sensor System Package Design packagedesign sensors iot package design
Download color palette

Part of a package design for a client. The three icons represent Temperature, Moisture, and Lighting; which their Sensor System measures.

Press "L" to show some Love💙
--------------
Thanks for looking! Follow more work here:
Dribbble | Twitter | Facebook | breakfreegraphics.com

💬 Or say hello at info@breakfreegraphics.com

View all tags
Posted on Sep 21, 2011
Dave Finger
Dave Finger
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Dave Finger

View profile
    • Like