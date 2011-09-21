Jeremiah Britton

Hands Print

Jeremiah Britton
Jeremiah Britton
  • Save
Hands Print silkscreen screep print art illustration design eye
Download color palette

Printed on reclaimed wood from my grandpa's old gate. He even cut the wood down for me. (not that square though haha) Oh well thats part of the fun

View all tags
Posted on Sep 21, 2011
Jeremiah Britton
Jeremiah Britton

More by Jeremiah Britton

View profile
    • Like