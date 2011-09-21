Taly Emmanuela

The Lyric Lovers

Taly Emmanuela
Taly Emmanuela
  • Save
The Lyric Lovers logo blog lyric
Download color palette

Logo for a blog I'm trying to maintain. I'm finding incredibly hard to write but fascinating to research.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 21, 2011
Taly Emmanuela
Taly Emmanuela

More by Taly Emmanuela

View profile
    • Like