Dribbble & 5by5

Hold on to your tube socks, this Meet-Up just got even sweeter!

After a few conversations with the fantastic crew behind the 5by5 Network we have agreed to make this a joint event. If you are a Dribbbler, 5by5 listener, or both (which should be all of you) then come out, grab a beer, and make new friends!

We'll still be meeting on Sept 29th from 5-9pm at The Ginger Man. Spread the word, tell your friends, and make it happen people!