Phil Coffman

Dribbble & 5by5

Phil Coffman
Phil Coffman
  • Save
Dribbble & 5by5 meet-up austin the gingerman epic collaboration
Download color palette

Hold on to your tube socks, this Meet-Up just got even sweeter!

After a few conversations with the fantastic crew behind the 5by5 Network we have agreed to make this a joint event. If you are a Dribbbler, 5by5 listener, or both (which should be all of you) then come out, grab a beer, and make new friends!

We'll still be meeting on Sept 29th from 5-9pm at The Ginger Man. Spread the word, tell your friends, and make it happen people!

Dribbble meetup sept29 shot
Rebound of
ATX Dribbble Meet-Up #4
By Gerren Lamson
View all tags
Posted on Sep 21, 2011
Phil Coffman
Phil Coffman
Digital Designer

More by Phil Coffman

View profile
    • Like