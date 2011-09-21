Kev Adamson

Get yer speakers! Two for a pound!

Get yer speakers! Two for a pound! illustration logo
Logo idea for a company called "Sound Market".

Won't be showing it to the client though, as I feel it's too cutesy based on the specification.

Posted on Sep 21, 2011
