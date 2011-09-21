David Lopez

APU Job

David Lopez
David Lopez
  • Save
APU Job professor new job azusa pacific university teacher awesomesauce
Download color palette

So I wanted to announce that I am now a professor at Azusa Pacific University in the Masters program. I will be teaching the Digital Imaging program at the Masters level. I'm super excited to be working here and look forward to many years ahead.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 21, 2011
David Lopez
David Lopez

More by David Lopez

View profile
    • Like