Joni Korpi

Any suggestions for alternative verbs?

Joni Korpi
Joni Korpi
  • Save
Any suggestions for alternative verbs? kepler std grid blue notaframework
Download color palette

"Dig" feels a bit silly, but "Like" felt very bland.

"Hate" & "love" might be a bit too racy for this purpose — I don't think anyone actually _hates_ fluid grids — but on the other hand, grids are a pretty boring topic. Maybe a bit of spicyness wouldn't hurt?

Any suggestions?

View all tags
Posted on Sep 21, 2011
Joni Korpi
Joni Korpi

More by Joni Korpi

View profile
    • Like