Reinier Kaper

Eagles Grove logo

Reinier Kaper
Reinier Kaper
  • Save
Eagles Grove logo logo rejected green leafs
Download color palette

Rejected logo design for a real estate agency.
The eternal battle between client and designer ;-)

View all tags
Posted on Sep 21, 2011
Reinier Kaper
Reinier Kaper

More by Reinier Kaper

View profile
    • Like