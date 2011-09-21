Tobias Negele

Wintrr Icon 3.0

Wintrr Icon 3.0 icon ios app winter ice blue wintrr
Here's the third version of my icon for our upcoming iPad App Wintrr.

I worked quite hard on getting the ice- and wood-textures right. Thanks for your help @kajdax (http://dribbble.com/kajdax). Really appreciate it.

Take a closer look here: http://cl.ly/0O182r2r031q2H443Q1e

And make sure to follow Wintrr on twitter: http://twitter.com/#!/Wintrrapp

Wintrr is comin'!!!

Posted on Sep 21, 2011
