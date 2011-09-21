Kyle Gallant

Up & Atom

math atoms physics
Currently reading a book about Physics, was inspired when I found out that atoms (protons,neutrons,etc) are more like waves. Half way through the book "Physics of the impossible", math is much more powerful than I thought.

Posted on Sep 21, 2011
