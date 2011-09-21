Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)

WayPost

WayPost logo flag blue beige net management education monoline initials
Approved logo for an IT company from USA. This logo is for their web-product suite, a project-management / helpdesk / inventory / group-calendaring portal for education. Logo mark is a monoline flag on pole that forms the WP initials.

Posted on Sep 21, 2011
