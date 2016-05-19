Ryan Johnson
Reservation Creation without Frustration 🍗

Ryan Johnson
Exploring interactions for an app that connects you to experts to help you get things done. Rich content integrated within the chat allow the user to get to the information that matters the most. Create events, shop online and even book that important reservation all within the app.

Created using Principle + After Effects

