Gabe Becker

Recruiting Software App Concept - iPad

Recruiting Software App Concept - iPad store recruiting material ui ux modern clean ipad ios mobile sketch
Hello,

We all know the headaches of interviewing. Meeting everyone’s busy and shifting schedules can be a real challenge. Software apps or tools that make this process easier are welcomed.

This is a interviewing/recruiting app concept I was messing around with for the iPad. Ultimately, you would be able to schedule video conferences with a potential employee, message, rate/take notes and view resumes.

I was focusing on a clean and simple look while keeping functionality in mind. Hope you like.

Designed with both Sketch and Photoshop.

Gabe

Posted on May 19, 2016
Visual and Product Designer.
