Recruiting Software App Concept - iPad

Hello,
We all know the headaches of interviewing. Meeting everyone’s busy and shifting schedules can be a real challenge. Software apps or tools that make this process easier are welcomed.
This is a interviewing/recruiting app concept I was messing around with for the iPad. Ultimately, you would be able to schedule video conferences with a potential employee, message, rate/take notes and view resumes.
I was focusing on a clean and simple look while keeping functionality in mind. Hope you like.
Designed with both Sketch and Photoshop.
Thanks,
Gabe