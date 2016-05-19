Recruiting Software App Concept - iPad

Hello,

We all know the headaches of interviewing. Meeting everyone’s busy and shifting schedules can be a real challenge. Software apps or tools that make this process easier are welcomed.

This is a interviewing/recruiting app concept I was messing around with for the iPad. Ultimately, you would be able to schedule video conferences with a potential employee, message, rate/take notes and view resumes.

I was focusing on a clean and simple look while keeping functionality in mind. Hope you like.

Designed with both Sketch and Photoshop.

Thanks,

Gabe