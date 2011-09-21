Ivaylo Nedkov

Signcafe

Ivaylo Nedkov
Ivaylo Nedkov
Hire Me
  • Save
Signcafe bulgaria ivaylo nedkov illustration typography
Download color palette

Detail from my entry for SignCafe`s cover design competition.
You can vote fore me if u like it here...
http://signcafe.bg/project_info.php?id=123
... by clicking the orange button. Sorry in advance for the Bulgarian, use google translator if you need:)

Thank you:)

View all tags
Posted on Sep 21, 2011
Ivaylo Nedkov
Ivaylo Nedkov
Creative Director & Co-Founder of FourPlus Studio.
Hire Me

More by Ivaylo Nedkov

View profile
    • Like