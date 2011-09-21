Stats output

Samuel Couto

Working (MY ASS OFF!) through Magento administration system. Developing a little statistics box to output operation results stats. Thoughts?

Translation:
Categorias importadas - Imported categories
Categorias apagavas - Deleted categories
Produtos inseridos - Products added
carregar mais - load more

Posted on Sep 21, 2011
