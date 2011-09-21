Wladyslaw Fedorov

NAS

Wladyslaw Fedorov
Wladyslaw Fedorov
  • Save
NAS icon icons photoshop device storage wladza windows metal
Download color palette

Here's a new icon! The task was to make it in style of Windows icons.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 21, 2011
Wladyslaw Fedorov
Wladyslaw Fedorov

More by Wladyslaw Fedorov

View profile
    • Like