Danny Montes

Homepage Wireframe

Danny Montes
Danny Montes
  • Save
Homepage Wireframe app ecommerce homepage music ui web wireframe
Download color palette

A wireframe I did for an online music store (I hid the name and contact info)

You can check out the full page layout here - http://cl.ly/2Q3P0K3b1j0m2m0Q2t1Q

View all tags
Posted on Sep 21, 2011
Danny Montes
Danny Montes

More by Danny Montes

View profile
    • Like