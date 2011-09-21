Sergey Shapiro

Antiqq logo mark identity cap hat store antique time crown column shield heraldic crest
Another unused version we did with much talanted Henric.

It was a great collab and an opportunity to work when we both understood each other from half of a word! Cheers man!

Look at his post too:) http://dribbble.com/shots/272416-Antiqq-Concept-2?list=following

Posted on Sep 21, 2011
