Yummygum

Bowtie Theme

Yummygum
Yummygum
Hire Us
  • Save
Bowtie Theme bowtie theme cd case cd case jewel case jewel cover album art
Download color palette

Our friend Jeroen Seegers came up with the idea to create a Bowtie theme together. We would do the designs and he would do the development part. Coming soonish.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 21, 2011
Yummygum
Yummygum
Every detail matters.
Hire Us

More by Yummygum

View profile
    • Like