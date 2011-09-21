Tomek Omelan 🔥

Macoscope stub icon

Tomek Omelan 🔥
Tomek Omelan 🔥
  • Save
Macoscope stub icon blueprint plan macoscope icon design blue
Download color palette

Stub icon for Macoscope projects.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 21, 2011
Tomek Omelan 🔥
Tomek Omelan 🔥
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Tomek Omelan 🔥

View profile
    • Like