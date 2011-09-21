Dave Keller

Galleried in-app icons

Dave Keller
Dave Keller
  • Save
Galleried in-app icons monochrome app icons small pixel icons
Download color palette

In-app icons for the next release of http://getgalleried.com

View all tags
Posted on Sep 21, 2011
Dave Keller
Dave Keller
oh hi 👻

More by Dave Keller

View profile
    • Like