Adam W Young

Stop Spying - Concept 1 sketch

Adam W Young
Adam W Young
  • Save
Stop Spying - Concept 1 sketch openmedia.ca canada political retro vintage poster typography
Download color palette

Needs some alignment / grid / layout fixes. One of several concepts being worked on for Open Media.

Canada is facing a really ugly government proposal to force ISPs to build expensive backdoors for law enforcement and allow warrantless online surveillance. I'm joining in online efforts to educate the public about this serious issue.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 21, 2011
Adam W Young
Adam W Young

More by Adam W Young

View profile
    • Like