OctoTron

OctoTron octocat github backgrounds tron animated gif illustration
I'm working on an animated gif version of this: https://github.com/broccolini/background_downloads/raw/master/downloads/github/OctoTron.png

It's the GitHub OctoCat as Tron.. it's OctoTron! I've made a version for iPad here: https://github.com/broccolini/background_downloads/raw/master/downloads/github/octotron-iPad.png
And I'll be turning him into wallpaper for desktop and phones.

Posted on Sep 21, 2011
