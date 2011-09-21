I'm working on an animated gif version of this: https://github.com/broccolini/background_downloads/raw/master/downloads/github/OctoTron.png

It's the GitHub OctoCat as Tron.. it's OctoTron! I've made a version for iPad here: https://github.com/broccolini/background_downloads/raw/master/downloads/github/octotron-iPad.png

And I'll be turning him into wallpaper for desktop and phones.