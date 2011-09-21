Jono Mallanyk

New (temporary) site

New (temporary) site
My new temporary personal site. Missing lots (larger images, preloading animation, etc) but I'll be making key additions and bug fixes.

Use a webkit browser for the complete experience :)

http://jonom.com

And link to a blog post with some behind the scenes info: http://blog.mallanyk.com/post/10471419735/character-development

The site has been archived but can be found at http://jonom.com/archive

Posted on Sep 21, 2011
