New (temporary) site

My new temporary personal site. Missing lots (larger images, preloading animation, etc) but I'll be making key additions and bug fixes.

Use a webkit browser for the complete experience :)

http://jonom.com

And link to a blog post with some behind the scenes info: http://blog.mallanyk.com/post/10471419735/character-development

EDIT

The site has been archived but can be found at http://jonom.com/archive