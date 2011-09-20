Jeremy Mitchell

Nike Mag animated gif

Nike Mag animated gif
I'm a huge fan of Back to the Future. When I was little I would draw this shoe all the time. It's cool that they brought it back for a great cause.

Info: http://www.back4thefuture.com/

Download the iPad wallpaper version of this: http://cl.ly/2I3q0F2C413E110M0L2q

Posted on Sep 20, 2011
