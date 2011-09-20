Anthony Lagoon

iPhone app feed

Anthony Lagoon
Anthony Lagoon
Hire Me
  • Save
iPhone app feed iphone app feed activity
Download color palette

More screens for an app I'm working on. Still just exploring a better IA, but I can't resist polishing those pesky pixels.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 20, 2011
Anthony Lagoon
Anthony Lagoon
Crafting for good with the team at Underbelly
Hire Me

More by Anthony Lagoon

View profile
    • Like