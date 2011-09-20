Rob Hopkins

New Logo Project - 2

Rob Hopkins
Rob Hopkins
Hire Me
  • Save
New Logo Project - 2 coffee green blue earth eco recycle logo cup branding
Download color palette

The client wanted to see some options with handle that looked more like a handle, this is the best of what I came up with but I'm not sure if it's better than the original - which has a less literal handle and allowed for more balance/symmetry. That said, I don't mind this variation...need some second opinions!

E458fbf6607add779290accedcc238ea
Rebound of
New Logo Project
By Rob Hopkins
View all tags
Posted on Sep 20, 2011
Rob Hopkins
Rob Hopkins
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Rob Hopkins

View profile
    • Like