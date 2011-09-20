Chris Armstrong

Chris Armstrong
Chris Armstrong
Ancestors freight sans chapparal
Trying to develop a typographic system that will work for all members of my family tree, despite the varying amounts of information available for each.

I'm thinking of not mentioning the marriage date and just having '& Spouse Name'... for some people I could have very specific dates (down to the day) but I don't think the chart needs that level of fidelity.

Would welcome feedback and suggestions!

Ancestors
By Chris Armstrong
Posted on Sep 20, 2011
Chris Armstrong
Chris Armstrong

