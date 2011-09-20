Breno Bitencourt

Oxipira Logo

Breno Bitencourt
Breno Bitencourt
Hire Me
  • Save
Oxipira Logo oxi process type mark logo featured logodesigner logodesign bauru visual identity breno bitencourt bitencourt breno logotype logotipo identity identidade visual identidade de marca design studio design brazil brasil branding brand identity brand
Download color palette
8928195fd825bb98a3a8d7de39287486
Rebound of
OP Logo process
By Breno Bitencourt
Breno Bitencourt
Breno Bitencourt
10+ years experience 1000+ logos DONE AWARD WINNING DESIGNER
Hire Me

More by Breno Bitencourt

View profile
    • Like