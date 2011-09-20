Chris Armstrong

Ancestors

Trying to develop a typographic system that will work for all members of my family tree, despite the varying amounts of information available for each. I'm not entirely sold on Meta, just using it to get the general hierarchy right.

Would welcome feedback and suggestions!

Family Tree with CSS Flexible Box Model
Posted on Sep 20, 2011
