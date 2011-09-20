Roman Nurik

As little design as possible

Roman Nurik
Roman Nurik
  • Save
As little design as possible
Download color palette

As seen at the ‘Less and More: The Design Ethos of Dieter Rams’ exhibit at SFMOMA.

Posted on Sep 20, 2011
Roman Nurik
Roman Nurik
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Roman Nurik

View profile
    • Like