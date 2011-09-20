Terry Dee

Fractured Tree

Terry Dee
Terry Dee
  • Save
Fractured Tree photoshop landscape
Download color palette

Another Photoshop exercise. Exploding a tree, all trendy like. Getting down the art of creating energy and having something look half believable.

I feel the Smudge tool can be used better.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 20, 2011
Terry Dee
Terry Dee

More by Terry Dee

View profile
    • Like