Not Sure If Gamer Or Gawker

Sort of been chipping away at this in my spare time off and on for a looong time now. I am getting closer to completing it. This is a 'How To Play' section of the game.

Projector screen slides down, ghosts go half-lit and different slides are available that teach you the basics.

Managed to capture a killer 'fry-face' on Inky there... the ghosts are animated so, just happened to get him mid blink :p

Posted on Sep 20, 2011
