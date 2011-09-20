Not Sure If Gamer Or Gawker

Sort of been chipping away at this in my spare time off and on for a looong time now. I am getting closer to completing it. This is a 'How To Play' section of the game.

Projector screen slides down, ghosts go half-lit and different slides are available that teach you the basics.

Managed to capture a killer 'fry-face' on Inky there... the ghosts are animated so, just happened to get him mid blink :p