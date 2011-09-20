Gedeon Maheux

Invasion Futurama Style

Gedeon Maheux
Gedeon Maheux
  • Save
Invasion Futurama Style futurama halloween desktop picture wallpaper iconfactory
Download color palette

A small snippet of a new Futurama desktop picture I'm working on for Halloween release at the Iconfactory. :-)

View all tags
Posted on Sep 20, 2011
Gedeon Maheux
Gedeon Maheux
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Gedeon Maheux

View profile
    • Like