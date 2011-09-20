Rodrigo Müller

Lama

Rodrigo Müller
Rodrigo Müller
  • Save
Lama lama llama icon mark logo agency llama hand
Download color palette

mark for the young division of an italian development & cooperation agency called Lama (italian for llama).

View all tags
Posted on Sep 20, 2011
Rodrigo Müller
Rodrigo Müller

More by Rodrigo Müller

View profile
    • Like