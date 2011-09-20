Personal Info — Individual units

On my last approach I had the "use metric/use imperial" toggle on top to have a universal and simpler UI for your personal body information units. However shortly after we learned that our friends in the UK use different units for different fields, so the official unit might be cm for height, but people use ft/in, so I had to come up with this different approach where you can change individual units, mix and match whatever you want. Dropdown presents a hover state, selected state and an up state.

Feedback is more than welcome as always.

Cheers.