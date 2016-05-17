Thorsten Beeck

New Personal Website

New Personal Website
Last night I finally launched my new personal website. The goal was to feature a selection of my projects, design stuff and photos and on top of it a short biography and profile picture of your favorite designer, me. ;)

Check it out and let me know what you think or if you find any bugs.

http://thorstenbeeck.com

