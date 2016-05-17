🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Last night I finally launched my new personal website. The goal was to feature a selection of my projects, design stuff and photos and on top of it a short biography and profile picture of your favorite designer, me. ;)
Check it out and let me know what you think or if you find any bugs.
⇒ http://thorstenbeeck.com