Switch (Card Game Cover)

Switch (Card Game Cover) card smile boardgame game cartoon vectorial design illustration dynamic box art
Cover art of a little card game.
It should come out this December.
http://goo.gl/lMNJ7

Posted on Sep 20, 2011
