Introducing Playbook

We’re very excited to release Playbook to our invited designers: An instant portfolio with simple and light customization, powered by Dribbble, at your domain (or ours if you don’t have one). Pro members have been beta testing the product for us for several months, and today it’s officially available.

What is Playbook? A simple, customizable portfolio, powered by your Dribbble profile. We strip away the Dribbble brand, leaving you with a streamlined website that’s instantly available. Populated by the same content and profile info you’re already sharing on Dribbble, Playbook can be your most current, popular, or curated work in the order of your choosing—presented elegantly. In fact, we hope the curation option will encourage you to share more experimental, fun shots on Dribbble, reserving your curated Playbook for putting your best foot forward.

Each Playbook is responsive, and can live at either username.dribbble.com or your own custom domain. Priced at just $48 per year, Playbook includes Pro and all the great features that come with it. Existing Pros can upgrade at a pro-rated rate.

We hope you dig Playbook and can’t wait to see the portfolios you create.