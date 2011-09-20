Phil Stringfellow

Introducing Wave II

Phil Stringfellow
Phil Stringfellow
Hire Me
  • Save
Introducing Wave II wallpaper black vector glow abstract yellow gradient stars
Download color palette

Another quick flash of an upcoming wallpaper I'm giving away on my blog when it relaunches :)

3ea2277342e06d840e151f9cec2ebc06
Rebound of
Introducing Wave
By Phil Stringfellow
View all tags
Posted on Sep 20, 2011
Phil Stringfellow
Phil Stringfellow
UI Designer. Gamer. Pixel perfectionist!
Hire Me

More by Phil Stringfellow

View profile
    • Like