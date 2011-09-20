Mike Bruner

JLW Logging Co.

Mike Bruner
Mike Bruner
  • Save
JLW Logging Co.
Download color palette

early concept for my son who is cutting wood for people. So he wanted a logo. :)

Posted on Sep 20, 2011
Mike Bruner
Mike Bruner
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Mike Bruner

View profile
    • Like