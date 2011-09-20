Preston A Brigham

Brush Battle - Round 6: Q

lettering brush typography
I love experimenting with brush and ink. I never get the same result twice and when I'm finished I usually walk away with something unexpected and a mess on my hands. The first five rounds were a big hit (http://drbl.in/bBUF, http://drbl.in/bFUP, http://drbl.in/bHTq, http://drbl.in/bKhL and http://drbl.in/bPTv) so lets roll up our sleeves and charge into Round 6 with the letter Q. Ready, set, brush.

Posted on Sep 20, 2011
