Brush Battle - Round 6: Q

I love experimenting with brush and ink. I never get the same result twice and when I'm finished I usually walk away with something unexpected and a mess on my hands. The first five rounds were a big hit (http://drbl.in/bBUF, http://drbl.in/bFUP, http://drbl.in/bHTq, http://drbl.in/bKhL and http://drbl.in/bPTv) so lets roll up our sleeves and charge into Round 6 with the letter Q. Ready, set, brush.