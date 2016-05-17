Jeroen van Eerden

Nurse Management

Jeroen van Eerden
Jeroen van Eerden
Hire Me
  • Save
Nurse Management file doctor hospital medic doc docs health monogram cross nurse
Download color palette

Nurse Management - Concept Design.

Elements: N + Cross (+ Document).

Open for feedback.

Stairs medic
Rebound of
Medical Stairs
By Jeroen van Eerden
View all tags
Posted on May 17, 2016
Jeroen van Eerden
Jeroen van Eerden
Freelance Logo Designer from the Netherlands
Hire Me

More by Jeroen van Eerden

View profile
    • Like