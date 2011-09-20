Andrew Power

Scarab Final

Andrew Power
Andrew Power
  • Save
Scarab Final gold egyptian diamond jewel wings beetle scarab dung beetle heavenly cycle monochromatic shiny
Download color palette

Final project which was critiqued in class today to a lackluster response. Screw all y'alls!

0d032f2ef1d044bf0d45ddd62a4f1640
Rebound of
Scarab
By Andrew Power
Andrew Power
Andrew Power
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Andrew Power

View profile
    • Like